Meesho's Valuation Raised 14% By Fidelity

The valuation of homegrown e-commerce marketplace Meesho has been raised by about 14% by U.S.-based investor Fidelity Investments, reversing the 10% cut it made in the startup earlier this year.

Fidelity Investments invested in a Series F round in Meesho in October 2021. It had invested about $42 million in a $570 million round that valued the company at around $4.9 billion.

According to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, the value of those has risen to $43.2 million as of August 2023 as compared with $37.8 million in April, a 14% uptick. The fair value markup translates to a slightly higher valuation of about $5 billion for the startup.