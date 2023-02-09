Market Mania for Everything AI Faces China, Google Reality Check

The arms race among global tech giants has intensified since ChatGPT took the internet by storm since its launch in November. Microsoft Corp., which owns a stake in the OpenAI startup behind ChatGPT, showed off how the technology will supplement its Bing search engine. Not to be outdone, search giant Google quickly showed a novel service called Bard that would incorporate similar AI features. A slew of Chinese firms from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to NetEase Inc. have also announced this week that they are developing ChatGPT-like services.