ManageEngine Launches Cloud-Based Remote Monitoring And Management Solution For Endpoints

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corp., has announced the launch of Endpoint Central MSP Cloud.

The unified platform offers cloud's scalability, flexibility and efficiency to remote monitoring and management of endpoints for managed service providers, the company said.

MSPs need a holistic solution for remotely monitoring and managing clients' desktops, servers, laptops and mobile devices from a central location. However, on-premises solutions come with scalability constraints and increased upfront expenses, hampering business growth. Shifting to a cloud solution offers MSPs the flexibility to scale up their resources as needed, ensuring that IT costs align with their actual needs, ManageEngine said.

"Endpoint Central MSP Cloud delivers RMM capabilities for endpoints, enabling MSPs to automate everyday management and security tasks and allowing them to be available to help clients with their real-time requirements," Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine, said.