ManageEngine Launches Cloud-Based Remote Monitoring And Management Solution For Endpoints
The unified platform will combine capabilities needed by MSPs, enabling flexibility and interoperability.
ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corp., has announced the launch of Endpoint Central MSP Cloud.
The unified platform offers cloud's scalability, flexibility and efficiency to remote monitoring and management of endpoints for managed service providers, the company said.
MSPs need a holistic solution for remotely monitoring and managing clients' desktops, servers, laptops and mobile devices from a central location. However, on-premises solutions come with scalability constraints and increased upfront expenses, hampering business growth. Shifting to a cloud solution offers MSPs the flexibility to scale up their resources as needed, ensuring that IT costs align with their actual needs, ManageEngine said.
"Endpoint Central MSP Cloud delivers RMM capabilities for endpoints, enabling MSPs to automate everyday management and security tasks and allowing them to be available to help clients with their real-time requirements," Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine, said.
According to the company, the solution includes:
Support for devices and operating systems.
A single agent for a wide range of capabilities across device management, security and compliance.
Integral remote access and troubleshooting without the need for additional setup or agents.
Third-party patch automation across varied device types and environments.
Third-party integrations and a vast API ecosystem to promote interoperability with MSPs' existing technology stacks.
In today's digital-first business environment, MSPs build their own tech stack consisting of specialised tools from various vendors to manage, maintain and secure their clients' IT infrastructures and optimise and run their own operations. This not only increases the total cost of ownership, but also the complexity, forcing MSPs to juggle between multiple tools and bear with weak integrations.
Venkatachalam said the diverse ecosystem of cloud-based solutions will cater to the varied needs of MSPs, including for identity and access management, RMM and professional service automation.