Majority Indian GCCs Cite Service Expansion As Their Top Business Priority: EY Survey

Global capability centres in India are expanding their services with a focus on transformation, innovation and knowledge-based capabilities, as per a survey by EY India. The survey states that 86% GCCs are looking at service expansion as their top business priority over the next 12 months, followed by driving enterprise-wide digital transformation (69%).

Highlighting insights from 87 GCCs across diverse geographical locations and industry sectors, the report emphasises that GCCs are actively driving product development, design thinking and technological innovations. It also analyses the evolving operating model of GCCs, focusing on four critical pillars: strategy, digital, talent and security.

“With value-added services taking the centre stage, GCCs are moving towards becoming global value organisations (GVOs). To remain competitive on a global scale, GCCs must continue their service expansion journey and invest in operational efficiencies through the use of digital skills and technologies,” said Arindam Sen, partner and GCC sector leader, EY India.

Key Insights

Below are some key findings from the report:

Focus On Knowledge-Based Capabilities And Innovation

GCCs are expanding their offerings beyond the usual IT, finance, human resource and supply chain services to include marketing, legal, environmental, social and governance, advanced analytics and data science, led by technology. Compared to the EY survey in 2021, there is a notable increase of 36% (from 50% to 86%) in GCCs enhancing capabilities and functional scope.

There has also been a significant rise in the number of GCCs supporting sustainability initiatives. In 2021, only 17% GCCs were actively supporting global sustainability/integrated reporting, which has increased to 47% in 2023. About 74% survey respondents are looking to introduce an idea-sharing platform to foster innovation. Moreover, there has also been a 30% increase (from 47% in 2021 to 77% in 2023) in focus towards building an innovation culture in organisations.

Adoption Of Digital Technologies

The survey stated that 55% participants have established a mature data and analytics practice. This is closely followed by cybersecurity and robotic process automation, which support GCC’s digital transformation journeys. The adoption of metaverse and blockchain technology has been slow compared to other technologies.

By leveraging digital technologies, 81% participants offer the scalability required to execute large-scale digital initiatives, and 79% respondents are acting as a global hub for digital skills and delivery. In comparison to 28% in the 2021 survey, 56% GCCs are developing customer-facing products.

Prioritising Employee Value Proposition, Well-Being And Inclusivity

GCCs are actively rethinking their employee value proposition and placing people’s well-being and inclusivity at the centre. Of the GCCs surveyed, 77% believe that a majority of their workforce will continue to work in a flexible manner (hybrid) for the next 12 months, while 75% believe that less than 25% of their workforce will work remotely.

Survey participants reported an average attrition rate of 12.5%, with almost 60% of the GCCs having an attrition rate between 5% and 15%. About three-fourth of survey respondents believe that their business is still at high to medium risk from high attrition brought on by a competitive talent landscape.

Of the respondents, 80% stated that improving diversity and inclusion integration is a key focal point for their centre. There is also a surge of 70% in planned diversity and inclusion integration drives, compared to the findings in the 2021 survey.

Breach Of Data And Confidential Information Key Concern

According to the survey, 66% respondents feel that leakage of conﬁdential information due to increased cyberattacks is a major risk to their business. The survey also reveals that 92% GCCs have a robust cybersecurity policy and a protected network. However, they still feel that increased risk of data breaches stemming from hybrid working arrangements remains a cause for concern.