MacBook Air M2: Check Price, Size, Specifications, Release Date

According to an internal memo, Apple is set to classify its original 12-inch MacBook as an obsolete product on June 30. As a result, the laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers due to the unavailability of parts.

When a product has been discontinued by the tech giant for over seven years, Apple considers it technologically obsolete. The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 and was succeeded by a second-generation model with improved specifications, making it more than seven years old. Notably, the 12-inch MacBook was the first MacBook to feature Apple's famous butterfly switch keyboard.