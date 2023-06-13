MacBook Air M2: Check Price, Size, Specifications, Release Date
The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, from today, June 13, 2023
Apple recently introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air. The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order and customers can buy it from Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, from today, June 13.
MacBook Air M2: Price
The starting price for the 15-inch MacBook Air with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 124,900 for education. Consumers who have an HDFC card are eligible for a direct discount of Rs 8,000, resulting in a reduced price of Rs 1,26,900.
MacBook Air M2: Specifications
The MacBook Air M2 comes with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, the MacBook Air has a blazing fast performance and up to 18 hours of battery life (varies by use). It also has 6 speakers that deliver immersive Spatial Audio. The MacBook Air M2 is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colours.
End of Apple 12-inch MacBook
According to an internal memo, Apple is set to classify its original 12-inch MacBook as an obsolete product on June 30. As a result, the laptop will no longer be eligible for repairs or services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers due to the unavailability of parts.
When a product has been discontinued by the tech giant for over seven years, Apple considers it technologically obsolete. The original 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016 and was succeeded by a second-generation model with improved specifications, making it more than seven years old. Notably, the 12-inch MacBook was the first MacBook to feature Apple's famous butterfly switch keyboard.