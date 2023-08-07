What An LK-99 Superconductor Might Do To Your iPhone

I wanted to catch a glimpse of the high roller lifestyle. As it turned out, it’s a lot of hoodies and T-shirts and sneakers. Perhaps it was because most of the participants that I watched were in a Texas Hold’em tournament where the buy-in was a mere £450 ($570). But even the super high-rollers seemed super casual. These are the folks who can afford buy-ins upwards of £10,500 (for pots worth hundreds of thousands of dollars or more) and are separated from the rest by a wall, playing on tables in a shiny set prepped for TV cameras. There was one person in a sleeveless hoodie made of shiny blue suede. Their food was delivered by servers. The regular rollers had to walk up to the coffee shop for food and drinks (noodles, candy, water, coffee and lots of Red Bull). Oh, they could also call on the services of a masseur, who’d come to the table to rub down necks and shoulders tired from hours of hunched down gaming.