LinkedIn Introduces ID Verification Feature In India; Here's How To Use It To Verify A Profile

Social networking site LinkedIn on Wednesday introduced a new identity verification feature for its 100M + members in India.

LinkedIn India's Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta said that having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners.

"In India, the ID verification is performed by HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, that leverages DigiLocker, which is a digital wallet for Government IDs in India including Aadhaar. This verification is available for those with a valid Aadhaar number and an India phone number, and will be shown on your LinkedIn profile," he said in a blog post.

Ashutosh Gupta said that the company believes that verification should be for everyone on LinkedIn and that’s why this feature will be available for free to all eligible members in India.

"On LinkedIn, when you show that you're the real you, you'll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community," he stated.

Here are six simple steps to V.E.R.I.F.Y. a LinkedIn profile for a safer, more authentic experience"