KPMG India, Gloplax Partner On Broad-Ranging GCC-As-A-Service Model For Enterprises

KPMG in India and Gloplax will bring together their expertise and resources to help enterprises set up and scale their GCC. The joint service model would have diverse industry focus, including sectors such as financial services, technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare, energy and natural resources, manufacturing and insurance, the company said.

"The combination of our experience and expertise, serving the entire GCC ecosystem and Gloplax's deep hands-on experience in the global sourcing (offshoring) space will help clients and organisations navigate through their GCC journeys with a great experience from strategy through deployment," Arun Nair, partner, KPMG in India, said,

"This alliance with KPMG in India is in alignment with our vision of taking the concept of offshoring far and wide, so more companies can leverage the opportunity of offshoring and derive value out of it," said Denis McGee, co-founder and head of partnerships, Gloplax.

According to KPMG in India, the alliance will allow both firms to build an ecosystem to offer some of the best value propositions to organisations. It will also enable the right partners to provide services as required to set up and implement the GCC successfully and accelerate their maturity over time.