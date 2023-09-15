Koo On The Hunt For Strategic Partner As Funding Dries Up

Once considered India's answer to X (formerly Twitter), microblogging platform Koo is now on the lookout for a strategic partner as the "best way forward" for its growth.

"The next phase for Koo is to build scale, and that will happen with either funding or through a strategic partnership with someone who already has scale," Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, wrote on LinkedIn on Friday.

"With the current reality of a slow investor market, the best way forward is to partner with someone who has the distribution strength to give Koo massive user impetus and help it grow," Bidawatka said.

Bidawatka admitted that 2023 had been "one of the toughest years" for the startup ecosystem. "While our stable state plan was to scale more before generating revenue, Koo too was caught in this unfortunately sour market timing and had to switch gears from a growth trajectory to a revenue-generating engine."