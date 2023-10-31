Katonic AI, Mindfields Partner To Integrate Automation With Generative AI
The companies will integrate generative AI models into an organisation's infrastructure, enhancing data security and precision.
Australian artificial intelligence company Katonic AI and hyper-automation and AI advisory firm Mindfields have partnered to enable organisations to leverage generative AI without concerns surrounding data privacy, security and accuracy.
The collaboration aims to tackle these concerns by integrating generative AI models into an organisation's infrastructure, enhancing data security and precision, the companies said.
Through the partnership, Mindfields and Katonic AI will help organisations with an end-to-end generative AI solution for their business.
Katonic AI said that through its Machine Learning Operations Platform, it will boost capabilities of existing applications by integrating them with large language models by consuming generative AI through APIs and training them further through prompt engineering techniques. Through its more than 50 generative AI LLM models, it will enable businesses to explore, experience and experiment with these models first-hand.
"As we fuse the power of RPA with our advanced no-code generative AI platform, we look forward to unlocking unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation and intelligence for our customers," Prem Naraindas, founder and chief executive officer of Katonic AI, said.
Mindfields aims to reduce the total cost of ownership for generative AI and automation initiatives. The company said it would leverage the Katonic platform for advising on and implementing automation and generative AI solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes.
"Mindfields' vision is to enable businesses to leverage emerging technologies, optimise processes and drive growth. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leverage the full potential of generative AI and automation, propelling enterprises towards sustained success," Mohit Sharma, founder and executive chairperson of Mindfields, said.
Using generative AI, enterprises can leverage the LLM's ability to comprehend context and user-written simple prompts in natural language to generate text, photos, code, 3D models and videos.
According to an Accenture report, an estimated 65% of all tasks performed in organisations across various industries can be automated or enhanced through the use of generative AI, resulting in improved productivity, precision and cost savings.