Katonic AI, Mindfields Partner To Integrate Automation With Generative AI

Australian artificial intelligence company Katonic AI and hyper-automation and AI advisory firm Mindfields have partnered to enable organisations to leverage generative AI without concerns surrounding data privacy, security and accuracy.

The collaboration aims to tackle these concerns by integrating generative AI models into an organisation's infrastructure, enhancing data security and precision, the companies said.

Through the partnership, Mindfields and Katonic AI will help organisations with an end-to-end generative AI solution for their business.

Katonic AI said that through its Machine Learning Operations Platform, it will boost capabilities of existing applications by integrating them with large language models by consuming generative AI through APIs and training them further through prompt engineering techniques. Through its more than 50 generative AI LLM models, it will enable businesses to explore, experience and experiment with these models first-hand.