Juniper Networks, ServiceNow Partner To Offer End-To-End Automation For MSPs, Enterprises

Networking provider Juniper Networks and digital workflow company ServiceNow have announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end automation for managed service providers and enterprises.

The collaboration leverages Juniper Mist Cloud and ServiceNow Telecom Service Management and Order Management for Telecom to allow joint customers to eliminate multi-layer, multi-vendor solutions. The companies claim this will boost network deployment and operational efficiencies while reducing costs.

The collaboration will enable both companies to expand their global reach while delivering better experiences for managed service providers and enterprise IT teams and their end users by automating and simplifying day-to-day operations.

Together, the two companies will provide a turnkey, AI-driven, closed-loop solution that integrates into operations support system/business support system or enterprise management systems for rapid network and services deployments.

“Juniper and ServiceNow will drive meaningful value for our service provider and enterprise customers and their customers,” said Sudheer Matta, group VP of products at Juniper Networks.

Rohit Batra, global GM and VP of telecommunications, media and technology industries at ServiceNow, said, “We are redefining the possibilities for end-to-end automation by providing both service provider and enterprise customers with a complete set of intelligent tools to streamline operations, improve experiences and lower costs.”

The combined solution can specifically help managed service providers automate complex, manual, and multi-organisational workflows that begin with onboarding customers and continue through the customer's life cycle. It will accelerate time to revenue through automated workflows, including customer onboarding and order management, reusable template-based abstractions for simplified network services deployment, and end-to-end monitoring and alerting.

Amid an uncertain economic environment, CIOs are increasingly looking at more efficient strategies to lower delivery costs and improve operation efficiencies, including vendor consolidations and integrated managed services so as to work with fewer service providers.