Job Surge: India Can Be Hub Of AI-Skilled Workforce

The demand for jobs related to artificial intelligence is on a steady rise in India, which can leverage its vast talent pool and create a robust ecosystem for the technology's innovation and development.

A quick search for AI jobs in the country on LinkedIn throws up over 13,500 postings.

There has been an increase in demand for generative AI-related roles in India over the past five years, with an 89.50% rise in job searches and a 158.40% jump in job postings from March 2018 to March 2023, according to job portal Indeed.