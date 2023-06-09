JioSaavn Pro To Provide Ad-free Music, Unlimited Downloads Starting Just Rs 269
Telecom operator Reliance Jio has introduced JioSaavn Pro subscription bundled prepaid plans for its subscribers. The initiative offers an innovative way for customers to consolidate their connectivity and music subscriptions, removing the need for separate purchases.
The JioSaavn Pro bundled recharge plans provide a seamless and uninterrupted music experience, with validity of 28, 56 or 84 days. This new offer is available to both new customers as well as to those already using Jio's services.
How to activate and use Jiosaavn Pro Subscription
Recharge with any of the JioSaavn bundled plans from MyJio, Jio.com, TPA or Jio store.
Download and Sign-in to the JioSaavn app with the same Jio mobile number on which JioSaavn Pro bundled recharge is performed.
Enjoy JioSaavn pro as the subscription is activated automatically.
Jiosaavn Pro Benefits
The JioSaavn Pro bundled plans offer exceptional value by including a JioSaavn Pro subscription, which is typically priced at Rs 99/month, at no additional cost. This package will provide customers with a wide range of features, such as ad-free music, unlimited downloads, unlimited JioTunes, and the ability to enjoy high-quality offline music.
The introduction of the JioSaavn Pro bundled will offer showcases Jio's commitment to delivering an enhanced and valuable experience to its customers, combining technology and entertainment in a unique way.
Subscribers can easily access the JioSaavn bundled recharge through various platforms, following a simple process. Once they have recharged, they can download the JioSaavn app, sign in using their Jio mobile number, and begin enjoying ad-free music.
For customers who already have an active recharge plan, Jio has made it convenient for them to switch to the JioSaavn bundled plan. The new plan will be added to their queue and can be activated easily through MyJio or Jio.com.
To cater to its diverse user base, JioSaavn Pro is available in 15 languages, making it appealing to a wide range of linguistic preferences. Customers can easily set their preferred music language in the app settings and access their subscription details with ease.