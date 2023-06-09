JioSaavn Pro To Provide Ad-free Music, Unlimited Downloads Starting Just Rs 269

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has introduced JioSaavn Pro subscription bundled prepaid plans for its subscribers. The initiative offers an innovative way for customers to consolidate their connectivity and music subscriptions, removing the need for separate purchases.

The JioSaavn Pro bundled recharge plans provide a seamless and uninterrupted music experience, with validity of 28, 56 or 84 days. This new offer is available to both new customers as well as to those already using Jio's services.