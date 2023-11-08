JioPhone Prima 4G Goes On Sale: Check Price, Features, Where To Buy And Other Details

Last month, Reliance Jio announced it has successfully demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga fibre service to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.

Jio demonstrated JioSpaceFiber, its new satellite broadband, at the India Mobile Congress.

Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash Ambani also showcased Jio's indigenous technology and products, including JioSpaceFiber, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio pavilion at the event.

The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices, the company said in a release. Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers.

"To accelerate digital inclusivity for every household in India, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its premier lineup of broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber," the release said.