JioPhone Prima 4G Goes On Sale: Check Price, Features, Where To Buy And Other Details
Here is all you need to know about Reliance's JioPhone Prima 4G keypad smartphone.
JioPhone Prima 4G keypad smartphone's sale is now live. The feature phone was unveiled at the recent Indian Mobile Congress 2023. Reliance Jio's latest feature phone is based on Kai-OS Platform which gives access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Google Voice Assistant.
It comes with Digital Cameras for video calling and photography and is also loaded with Jio Digital services like Entertainment via JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn; UPI Payment via JioPay, all packed in Premium Space design, the company said in a statement.
JioPhone Prima 4G Price And Availability
The phone is priced at Rs 2,599 and is being sold at key retail stores and online platforms like Reliance digital.in, JioMart Electronics and Amazon.
JioPhone Prima 4G: Features
Prime Entertainement Apps - Youtube, JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, JioNews
Prime Social Connectivity - WhatsApp, Jiochat, Facebook
Prime connectivity - 4G connection
Primary Camera - 0.3 MP
23 Language Support
Premium Design
LED Torch
FM Radio
JioPhone Prima 4G: Specifications
Expandable Memory: 128 GB
Processor: ARM CortexTM A53
Battery capacity: 1800 mAh
RAM: 512 MB
Display: Large 6.09 cm (2.4 inch)
3.5 mm Headphone Jack
Display Type - TFT
Last month, Reliance Jio announced it has successfully demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga fibre service to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.
Jio demonstrated JioSpaceFiber, its new satellite broadband, at the India Mobile Congress.
Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash Ambani also showcased Jio's indigenous technology and products, including JioSpaceFiber, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio pavilion at the event.
The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices, the company said in a release. Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers.
"To accelerate digital inclusivity for every household in India, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its premier lineup of broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber," the release said.