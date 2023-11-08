BQPrimeTechnologyJioPhone Prima 4G Goes On Sale: Check Price, Features, Where To Buy And Other Details
JioPhone Prima 4G Goes On Sale: Check Price, Features, Where To Buy And Other Details

Here is all you need to know about Reliance's JioPhone Prima 4G keypad smartphone.

08 Nov 2023, 01:12 PM IST
BQPrime
Image Source: Jio

JioPhone Prima 4G keypad smartphone's sale is now live. The feature phone was unveiled at the recent Indian Mobile Congress 2023. Reliance Jio's latest feature phone is based on Kai-OS Platform which gives access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Google Voice Assistant.

It comes with Digital Cameras for video calling and photography and is also loaded with Jio Digital services like Entertainment via JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn; UPI Payment via JioPay, all packed in Premium Space design, the company said in a statement.

JioPhone Prima 4G Price And Availability 

The phone is priced at Rs 2,599 and is being sold at key retail stores and online platforms like Reliance digital.in, JioMart Electronics and Amazon.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Jio</p></div>

JioPhone Prima 4G: Features

  • Prime Entertainement Apps - Youtube, JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSaavn, JioNews

  • Prime Social Connectivity - WhatsApp, Jiochat, Facebook

  • Prime connectivity - 4G connection

  • Primary Camera - 0.3 MP

  • 23 Language Support

  • Premium Design

  • LED Torch

  • FM Radio

JioPhone Prima 4G: Specifications

  • Expandable Memory: 128 GB

  • Processor: ARM CortexTM A53

  • Battery capacity: 1800 mAh

  • RAM: 512 MB

  • Display: Large 6.09 cm (2.4 inch)

  • 3.5 mm Headphone Jack

  • Display Type - TFT

Last month, Reliance Jio announced it has successfully demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga fibre service to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.

Jio demonstrated JioSpaceFiber, its new satellite broadband, at the India Mobile Congress.

Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash Ambani also showcased Jio's indigenous technology and products, including JioSpaceFiber, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jio pavilion at the event.

The service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices, the company said in a release. Jio currently delivers high-speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers.

"To accelerate digital inclusivity for every household in India, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its premier lineup of broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber," the release said.

