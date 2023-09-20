Jio AirFiber Vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Here's All You Need To Know
The launch of Jio AirFiber comes after Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xstream AirFiber last month.
Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of JioAirFiber, its much-awaited 5G home broadband service, across eight metro cities.
The new offering was announced by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's 46th AGM last month.
The launch comes after Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xstream AirFiber, its fixed wireless access (FWA) offering, on 5G last month.
Here are the key differences between both the broadband services.
Jio AirFiber Vs Airtel AirFiber: Availability
Jio AirFiber is available in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.
Currently, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available in Mumbai and Delhi. Airtel will launch the services across India in a phased manner.
Jio AirFiber Vs Airtel AirFiber: Price And Data Speed
Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs 599 whereas those of JioAirFiber Max are priced at upwards of Rs 1,499.
According to the company, 6 & 12 months payment plans are also available for all new customers
Jio AirFiber Plans
Rs 599 plan
Plan validity: 30 days
Speed: 30 Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Voice: Free
On-demand TV: 550+ TV Channels
Rs 899 plan
Plan validity: 30 days
Speed: 100 Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Voice: Free
On-demand TV: 550+ TV Channels
Rs 1199 plan
Plan validity: 30 days
Speed: 100 Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Voice: Free
On-demand TV: 550+ TV Channels
Jio AirFiber Max Plans
Rs 1499 plan
Plan validity: 30 days
Speed: 300 Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Voice: Free
On-demand TV: 550+ TV Channels
Rs 2499 plan
Plan validity: 30 days
Speed: 500 Mbps
Data: Unlimited
Voice: Free
On-demand TV: 550+ TV Channels
Rs 3999 plan
Plan validity: 30 days
Speed: 1 Gbps
Data: Unlimited
Voice: Free
On-demand TV: 550+ TV Channels
Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plan
Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available at Rs 799 per month, which offers up to 100Mbps speed. The 6-month plan costs Rs 4,435.
The plan can be availed for a duration of six months with a one-time refundable security deposit of Rs.2500.
Other Details About Jio AirFiber
Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart homes.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani said, "Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But, there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace".
A statement from Jio said that JioAirFiber will provide a strong value proposition and plans enabling digital entertainment (leading 550-plus Digital TV Channels, popular 16 plus OTT apps with subscription); broadband services (indoor WiFi Service); Smart Home services (Cloud PC for Education and Work-from-home, Security and Surveillance solutions, Healthcare, Education, Smart Home IOT, Gaming among others).
Other Details About Airtel AirFiber
According to Airtel, Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device with in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology that will offer wide indoor coverage and can simultaneously connect up to 64 devices. Airtel plans to launch the service in multiple cities and scale up nationally in a phased manner. All Xstream AirFiber devices will be manufactured in India under the “Make in India” programme.