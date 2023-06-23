Jefferies Lowers FY24 Growth Estimates For Indian IT Sector
The brokerage says the demand outlook was worsening due to the continued pressure on discretionary spending.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lowered its growth estimates for the Indian IT companies by 50–150 basis points for the financial year 2024 and the below-consensus FY23–26 earnings-per-share estimates by up to 4%.
The demand outlook was worsening due to the continued pressure on discretionary spending, with information technology firms witnessing a clear slowdown in new digital engagements and the weaker-than-expected first quarter, the brokerage said.
Revenue estimates for calendar year 2023 of top clients of Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. have seen cuts, while there have been upward revisions for Infosys Ltd., Coforge Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd., according to a note on Friday.
Barring HCL Technologies, the aggregate CY23 profit-after-tax margin estimates for clients of all firms have seen cuts, with the steepest cuts for Infosys, followed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Jefferies' earnings estimates are 2–11% below consensus since the brokerage said that despite the 6.8% dollar revenue growth being projected in fiscal 2024, more earning cuts are in store.
Top IT Sector Bets
TCS
The growth of TCS is to be more resilient than its peers amid moderation in global IT spending.
It estimates a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% in revenues over FY23–26.
Earnings before interest and taxes' margin to improve only from fiscal 2025 and expand to 24.8% by FY26.
Key downside risks include slower-than-expected deal momentum, higher-than-expected margin decline and adverse currency moves.
Infosys
FY24 revenue growth to pick up momentum from the second half of the year.
Revenue growth at CAGR of 6.7% over FY23–26.
Valuation comfort offers a good buying opportunity.
EBIT margin to reach 21% by FY26.
Key risks include weaker revenue growth, lower margin, unfavorable currency and corporate action.
HCL Technologies
Higher exposure to engineering research and development, and products business to be a drag on revenue growth in a recessionary environment.
Revenue growth CAGR of 7% over FY23–26.
EBIT margin to improve to 18.8% by FY25.
Risk of valuation derating limits upside.
Wipro
Given the increased exposure to consulting services during the economic downturn, there is a risk to revenue growth.
Revenue growth lags peers at 3.6% CAGR in FY23–26.
Margin to be under pressure from continued investments, supply side pressures, and acquisitions.
EBIT margin to be around 15% levels over FY23-26E.
Track record of growth underperformance in the past and margin risks can drive derating.
Tech Mahindra
Macro weakness, client specific issues and slowdown in communication vertical to drive muted growth, which will limit margin expansion.
Revenue growth CAGR of 5% over FY23–26.
EBIT margin to reach 12.5% levels by FY26.
Risk of valuation derating in the event of sharp earnings cuts.