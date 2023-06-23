Jefferies Lowers FY24 Growth Estimates For Indian IT Sector

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lowered its growth estimates for the Indian IT companies by 50–150 basis points for the financial year 2024 and the below-consensus FY23–26 earnings-per-share estimates by up to 4%.

The demand outlook was worsening due to the continued pressure on discretionary spending, with information technology firms witnessing a clear slowdown in new digital engagements and the weaker-than-expected first quarter, the brokerage said.

Revenue estimates for calendar year 2023 of top clients of Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. have seen cuts, while there have been upward revisions for Infosys Ltd., Coforge Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd., according to a note on Friday.

Barring HCL Technologies, the aggregate CY23 profit-after-tax margin estimates for clients of all firms have seen cuts, with the steepest cuts for Infosys, followed by Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Jefferies' earnings estimates are 2–11% below consensus since the brokerage said that despite the 6.8% dollar revenue growth being projected in fiscal 2024, more earning cuts are in store.