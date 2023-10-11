iValue Partners With Web Werks To Offer Advanced Data Centre Solutions To Enterprises

Data centre provider Web Werks India has partnered with technology services and solutions aggregator iValue InfoSolutions to deliver connected, secure and compliant data centres to India’s hyperscale, network, content and business customers through channel partners.

With the growth of artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, the data centre sector in India is poised to grow manifold. As businesses across industries take a path of digital transformation, the demand for resilient, agile data centre infrastructure has never been higher.

Amit Agrawal, chief business officer at Web Werks, said, “Organisations across industries are in the midst of digital transformation and looking to cloud solutions for business growth; utilising our solutions will help them to achieve cost savings, enhanced security and agility for operations. Together with iValue, we aim to provide an end-to-end solution to organisations in their digital transformation journey.”

iValue has expertise in aggregating value for customers, partners and technology principals, and the partnership with Web Werks aims at enabling businesses to adapt to the fast-changing technological landscape. To deliver better experiences for their channel partners, Web Werks and iValue will offer customised solutions according to customers’ unique requirements. The customisation will enable enterprises to avail services that are in sync with their operational strategies.

“This collaboration is a critical step toward helping businesses not only in India but around the world to embark on their digital transformation journeys with confidence. iValue is committed to its purpose of being a top-tier technology enabler, offering comprehensive solutions and services to organisations to safeguard and manage essential applications and data,” said Shrikant Shitole, chief executive officer of iValue InfoSolutions.