ISB Executive Education, Emeritus Launch Chief Digital Officer Programme

The Indian School of Business Executive Education has announced the launch of the chief digital officer programme along with emeritus, which offers online training certification courses and programmes.

This is the first chief digital officers programme by any Indian school, ISB said. The 40-week online programme aims to enable leaders to transition from tactical or functional roles to building entirely new businesses and taking strategic initiatives.

The programme has been launched owing to the rising demand for the role of chief digital officers as Indian organisations adopt digital transformation.

India has more than 114 crore internet users and one of the largest customer bases of 4G, according to a 2022 report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. India also has the second-largest 5G network in the world, according to the Department of Telecommunications.

The Indian industrial internet of things market size is projected to grow at a rate of 15.5%, as per a Messe München report. This demonstrates that Indian organisations are poised to undergo large-scale digital transformation, making the role of a chief digital officer critical.

Taught by ISB faculty, the programme enables professionals to become adept at the changing business needs of the digital world. The programme is suitable for senior-level professionals who are leading digital transformation initiatives at their organisations and change-makers looking to build digital transformation teams.

“Due to recent developments, digital transformation has become essential with businesses adapting digital tools to revamp their businesses. The chief digital officer programme would help professionals upskill themselves to keep pace with the increasing business demands and lead digital transformation initiatives in their organisations,” said Mohan Kannegal, chief executive officer, India and APAC, Emeritus.

The programme starts on Sept. 28. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education and gain ISB Executive Alumni Status.