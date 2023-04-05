IPhone Maker Foxconn Barely Grows Sales as Tech Demand Withers

The world’s largest maker of Apple Inc.’s devices, known also as Foxconn, reported revenue of NT$1.46 trillion ($48 billion) for the usually slower March quarter. That’s down steeply even from the previous three months, when a Covid outbreak prompted protests at its main Zhengzhou facility in central China, disrupting iPhone production for weeks. That complex, known as “iPhone City” for being the largest global production site for Apple’s marquee device, resumed normal operations only in January.