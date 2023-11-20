InvincibleMeta.AI Launches Web 2.5 Metaverse In Compliance With Government, RBI

InvincibleMeta.AI, a virtual reality platform enabled by AI and data, has launched a metaverse ecosystem called Web 2.5 in compliance with government regulations and the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines.

The software-as-a-service-based solution is supported by an application programming interface-driven backend and is designed to meet the needs of businesses looking to enter the metaverse, the company said. With the ecosystem, InvincibleMeta.AI aims to offer a seamless transition into virtual environments while adhering to a legal framework, while at the same time avoiding the intricacies and uncertainties usually linked with cryptocurrency.

The company offers three products, VRbank, VRRetail and VRAuto, which are tailored to meet the needs of the banking, retail and automotive sectors, respectively. The Web 2.5 platform will allow access to content through desktops, mobile apps and VR headsets, offering a tripartite entry point into the metaverse and improving the interaction between businesses and consumers within virtual realms.

Ajay Setia, founder and CEO of Invincible Meta, said, "In a landscape where integrating virtual reality and cryptocurrency presents considerable challenges for widespread adoption, our step-by-step approach acknowledges the regulatory and practical hurdles."

Setia added that the future lies in the metaverse, and a gradual transition towards it is essential. “We aim to make the metaverse accessible and seamless for all, ensuring a harmonious evolution into this new digital era,” he said.

Even as businesses try to establish their presence in the metaverse, there are prevailing uncertainties about how to leverage it effectively. According to the company, the B2B2C platform will not only identify and align with business needs but also drive consumer traffic through B2C marketing. This approach includes collaborations with influencers and public relations campaigns, in which Invincible Meta will facilitate an ecosystem for both businesses and consumers.