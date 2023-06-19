Investors Allege Financial Irregularities At Sequoia-Backed Mojocare

Mojocare investors alleged they unearthed financial irregularities at the startup, following which the health-tech firm will scale down operations as another venture falls to increased scrutiny.

The company, however in a statement to BQ Prime, denied all accusations of money being taken out of the company.

"Major investors of Mojocare initiated a review of the company's financial statements," a spokesperson on behalf of a consortium of investors said on Sunday. "While the analysis remains ongoing, initial findings have uncovered financial irregularities, and it has become apparent that the business model is not sustainable due to a variety of operational and market factors."

"As a result, Mojocare will be scaling down operations, and the investor group is working with the company through its transition," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Mojocare's troubles are reminiscent of Sequoia Capital-backed GoMechanic's forensic audit and fire sale to Lifelong Group after discovery of financial fraud at the car servicing startup. The crackdown on weak corporate and financial governance has increased as investors focus on profitability.

"At Mojocare, we are working closely with our investors to find a way forward ... Together with our investors we are actively figuring out what's best for the business," the company said in a statement.

Bengaluru-based Mojocare, backed by Peak XV Capital (formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia), B Capital and Chiratae Ventures, has raised about $23 million till date.

Investor scrutiny on alleged financial irregularities comes barely two days after the company laid off between 150 and 170 employees.

"Facing difficult market conditions, we at Mojocare have had to make tough decisions to improve our unit economics. Despite our best efforts, our business fundamentals have not worked out over the past few months," a Mojocare spokesperson said.

"In order to become more capital efficient, we have decided to rationalise costs," it said. "In order to prioritise profitability and sustainability, we must revert to operating as a small yet robust team, allowing us to figure out what's best for the company going forward."