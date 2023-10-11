InsuranceDekho Raises $60 Million More, Months After $150 Million Fundraise

InsuranceDekho, an insurance policy aggregator platform from the CarDekho Group, has mopped up another $60 million (about Rs 500 crore).

Japanese finance giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and insurer BNP Paribas Cardif through its insurtech fund, managed by Eurazeo and Beams Fintech Fund, have participated in the Series B round, among others, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Series A backers TVS Capital and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have also doubled down. In February, InsuranceDekho had raised $150 million in what the company called the largest Series A funding for an insurtech in South Asia. It has now raised upwards of $200 million in a year, becoming part of a club of very few startups that raised Series A (initial venture capital) and B (growth) funding in the same year.

According to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ankit Agrawal, the funds would be used for three major reasons.

"We are looking at a couple of acquisition targets, which you should be hearing about soon. Second, we want to diversify our business. We have been in distribution of retail products. We also want to get into reinsurance now. Thirdly, we want to spend some money on branding and marketing," Agarwal told BQ Prime.