Instagram's New Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Share Feed Posts With 'Close Friends'
Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing this feature in a few countries, but didn’t specify which ones.
Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share feed posts with their "Close Friends" group.
According to a report in TechCrunch, in the last few days, many users, including ICYMI newsletter's Lia Haberman have spotted this feature.
"This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs — create a Close Friends feed experience," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
As per reports, the feature was first spotted by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in May.
Coming to Instagram ð¥ Close Friends feed post. Itâs been spotted by someone posting in the UK— Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) September 4, 2023
This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs â create a Close Friends feed experience
h/t @jordLS pic.twitter.com/BBp0uDpJnF
Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing this feature in a few countries, but didn’t specify which ones.
“We’re testing the ability for people in select countries to share feed posts with their Close Friends. We’re always exploring new ways for our community to express themselves and connect on Instagram,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.
Instagram's Latest Features
Last month, Instagram introduced new, fun ways to join in with friends and creators through music, photos and reels.
Soundtrack to your photo carousels
"Whether you’re sharing a collection of summer memories with friends or moments from your camera roll, you can now add music to your photo carousels. Building off our launch of music for feed photos, anyone can add a song to capture the mood and bring their carousel to life," the company said in a blog post.
Invite your friends to collab on a post or reel
Instagram users can invite up to three friends to co-author a feed post, carousel or reel.
Once they accept, the content will reach each collaborator’s audience and appear on each account’s profile grid.
"Have a private account? No problem – both private and public accounts can be added as collaborators on a post or reel. If your account is private, you can start your own post or reel and invite a collaborator as long as they follow you back," the company said.
Join in with your favorite creators and artists on Reels
With the Add Yours sticker, a creator or artist can invite their followers to join in on a fun prompt or challenge they create on Reels, and then hand-pick their favourite submissions to celebrate their fans’ creativity.
Anyone can create a reel to put their own spin on an Add Yours prompt for a chance to get recognized by its creator. Users will get notified if a creator chooses their reel as one of their favourites, and others on Instagram can watch their submission when tapping on the Add Yours sticker if the users' account is public.