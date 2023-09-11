Instagram's New Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Share Feed Posts With 'Close Friends'

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to share feed posts with their "Close Friends" group.

According to a report in TechCrunch, in the last few days, many users, including ICYMI newsletter's Lia Haberman have spotted this feature.

"This would be one way to get people off Stories and out of DMs — create a Close Friends feed experience," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As per reports, the feature was first spotted by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in May.