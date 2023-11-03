Instagram's New Feature Allows Users To Add Song Lyrics To Instagram Reels; Here's How To Use

Meta-owned social media app Instagram is rolling out a feature which will allow users to add song lyrics when editing their Reels, just like they can on Stories.

Instagram head and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via their channels on the app. "Rolling out the option to add song lyrics to your Instagram Reels, just like you can on Stories," Zuckerberg said.

"We’ve seen people manually add lyrics to reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on reels, stay tuned," Mosseri wrote.