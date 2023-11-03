Instagram's New Feature Allows Users To Add Song Lyrics To Instagram Reels; Here's How To Use
Adam Mosseri said that the feature was added after they noticed people manually add lyrics to reels.
Meta-owned social media app Instagram is rolling out a feature which will allow users to add song lyrics when editing their Reels, just like they can on Stories.
Instagram head and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via their channels on the app. "Rolling out the option to add song lyrics to your Instagram Reels, just like you can on Stories," Zuckerberg said.
"We’ve seen people manually add lyrics to reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on reels, stay tuned," Mosseri wrote.
Source: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Channel on Instagram
How To Add Song Lyrics To Instagram Reels?
Open the Instagram app
Create a Reel and tap the Music '🎵' button.
Select a song to add to your Reel.
Swipe left to add lyrics.
Meanwhile, Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘AI friend’ that lets users make their very own customisable AI-powered imaginary friend.
According to a report in TechCrunch, the feature was spotted by researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Instagram users would be able to chat with the AI to “answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas and much more,” according to screenshots of the feature shared on X, formerly Twitter.
#Instagram is working on the ability to create an #AI friend ð pic.twitter.com/onAxGfGdSg— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 30, 2023
In September, Meta Platforms Inc. at its Connect 2023 event announced that it is introducing artificial intelligence (AI) features to its apps.
Customized sticker creation, image editing and a slew of celebrity-faced chatbot characters – all infused with generative AI – are coming to Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, the company said.
“Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done.” Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said during his keynote speech, as per Bloomberg.
"AI is enabling new forms of connection and expression, thanks to the power of generative technologies. And today at Connect, we introduced you to new AI experiences and features that can enhance your connections with others – and give you the tools to be more creative, expressive, and productive," Meta said in a statement.