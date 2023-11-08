Instagram To Soon Allow Users To Turn Off Read Receipts On DMs; Details Here
Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel on Instagram shared screenshots of the upcoming feature.
Popular social media app Instagram is testing the ability that will allow users to turn off read receipts on Instagram DMs.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement through his Meta Channel on Instagram. "If you're someone who leaves people on read: your day has come," he wrote.
"You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they've read their messages," he said.
Image Source: Adam Mosseri's Instagram Channel.
Zuckerberg did not reveal any details on when the feature will be available to users.
Last week, the Meta-owned social media app rolled out a feature which will allow users to add song lyrics when editing their Reels, just like they can on Stories.
"Rolling out the option to add song lyrics to your Instagram Reels, just like you can on Stories," Zuckerberg said.
"We’ve seen people manually add lyrics to reels, so hope this makes it easier to use music to express yourself. Working on more updates to get creative on reels, stay tuned," Mosseri wrote on his broadcast channel.
Meanwhile, Instagram is also reportedly working on a new feature called ‘AI friend’ that lets users make their very own customisable AI-powered imaginary friend.
According to a report in TechCrunch, the feature was spotted by researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Instagram users would be able to chat with the AI to “answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas and much more,” according to screenshots of the feature shared on X, formerly Twitter.