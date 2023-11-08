Instagram To Soon Allow Users To Turn Off Read Receipts On DMs; Details Here

Popular social media app Instagram is testing the ability that will allow users to turn off read receipts on Instagram DMs.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement through his Meta Channel on Instagram. "If you're someone who leaves people on read: your day has come," he wrote.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel on Instagram shared screenshots of the upcoming feature.

"You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they've read their messages," he said.