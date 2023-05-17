Instagram Rolls Out New Features; Here's How You Can Earn Money on Instagram
Meta launched new features in India to enhance creativity and monetisation opportunities for content creators on the platform
Social networking website Instagram, owned by Meta on Wednesday launched new features in India to enhance creativity and monetisation opportunities for content creators on the platform. These updates include Instagram Gifts and editing enhancements for Reels. The company showcased these features during a product education workshop held at its Mumbai office.
Earn money on Instagram with Gifts
With the introduction of Instagram Gifts, creators can now receive gifts from their fans who can purchase them directly within the Instagram app using Stars. Instagram will provide a revenue share to creators on a monthly basis, equivalent to $0.01 for every star received from fans. The Gifts feature will be rolled out in India within the next few weeks.
The Meta team started testing gifts on Instagram in November. The feature lets followers show their appreciation through direct monetary support. Users can receive gifts from supporters who purchase them directly within the Instagram app using Stars. These themed virtual gifts lets people creatively express their appreciation which has the potential for them to earn money.
Instagram reels
Instagram has recently revealed a series of enhancements to its short-video creation platform, designed to empower creators. The popular social network now offers a specialised section for trending audio and hashtags, introduces two additional metrics for Reels insights, and expands the availability of gifts on Reels to a wider range of countries. This means that creators will gain access to valuable information about the most popular topics and hashtags currently trending on Reels. Additionally, Instagram has globally released new updates to its Reels editor. These updates include features such as:
Split
Speed
Replace
Users can easily split a single clip into two with the Split feature, adjust the speed of their clips with Speed, and swap one clip for another using the replace feature without altering the timing or order of other clips, audio, or elements in their reels. The company has also introduced GIF comments for posts and Reels, which are now available worldwide.