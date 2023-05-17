Instagram Rolls Out New Features; Here's How You Can Earn Money on Instagram

With the introduction of Instagram Gifts, creators can now receive gifts from their fans who can purchase them directly within the Instagram app using Stars. Instagram will provide a revenue share to creators on a monthly basis, equivalent to $0.01 for every star received from fans. The Gifts feature will be rolled out in India within the next few weeks.

The Meta team started testing gifts on Instagram in November. The feature lets followers show their appreciation through direct monetary support. Users can receive gifts from supporters who purchase them directly within the Instagram app using Stars. These themed virtual gifts lets people creatively express their appreciation which has the potential for them to earn money.