Instagram Rolls Out 'Download Reels' Feature But Indian Users Will Have To Wait

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has finally rolled out a new feature that will allow users to download reels on their phones.

Adam Mosseri, the head of the company made the announcement on his Instagram broadcast channel stating that users in the United States will be able to download reels shared by public accounts on their camera roll.

Mosseri did not specify when the download reels feature be available to Instagram users outside the U.S.

"Just tap the Share icon on a reel you love and select Download," he wrote.

He also mentioned that reels shared by private accounts cannot be download and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels in Account Settings.