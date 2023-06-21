Instagram Rolls Out 'Download Reels' Feature But Indian Users Will Have To Wait
Adam Mosseri, the head of the company made the announcement on his Instagram broadcast channel.
Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has finally rolled out a new feature that will allow users to download reels on their phones.
Adam Mosseri, the head of the company made the announcement on his Instagram broadcast channel stating that users in the United States will be able to download reels shared by public accounts on their camera roll.
Mosseri did not specify when the download reels feature be available to Instagram users outside the U.S.
"Just tap the Share icon on a reel you love and select Download," he wrote.
He also mentioned that reels shared by private accounts cannot be download and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels in Account Settings.
How To Download Instagram Reels Video?
Open the Instagram app and go to the reel you want to download
Tap the 'Share' icon
Select 'Download' and the reel will be saved in your phone.
Source: Adam Mosseri's Instagram
According to TechCrunch, Instagram will likely show an Instagram logo along with the account name on the downloaded reel.
Instagram Latest Features
Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram users will be able to add 30-second music clips to Instagram Notes.
Making the announcement on his Meta Channel on Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, "You can now add 30-sec clips of your favorite songs to Notes on Instagram. Shoutout to my daughters for levelling up my music taste."
Instagram also launched the broadcast channels feature globally. According to the photo-sharing platform, the feature will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale.