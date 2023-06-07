Instagram May Introduce Its Own AI Chatbot In Near Future; Details Here

BQPrimeTechnologyInstagram May Introduce Its Own AI Chatbot In Near Future; Details Here
Instagram's AI agents will be able to answer questions and give advice to users.

Meta-owned Instagram is working to introduce its own artificial intelligence chatbot to enhance user experience.

According to tweets from reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram's AI agents will be able to answer questions and give advice to users.

Users will be able to choose from 30 different personalities, he added.

Instagram has not made any official comments about it yet.

Earlier this year, Snapchat launched 'My AI', a chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology.  

"My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal," the company said in a statement.

Instagram New Features

Last month, Instagram previewed new features at a product education workshop at their Mumbai office, to help creators unleash their creativity and earn more from their Reels content.

These features include GIF comments on posts and Reels, Instagram Gifts and new editing features on Reels.

"A diverse set of creators attended the workshop to learn from our product tips and tricks, the latest trends and the ways people can harness the power of Instagram to connect and share," Meta said in a statement.

