Instagram Expands 'Close Friends' Feature To Feed And Reels; Here's How To Use
As per reports, the feature was first spotted by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in May.
Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has rolled out a new feature allowing users to share their feed posts and Reels just with the ‘Close Friends’ group. Earlier, the feature was just limited to Stories.
Making the announcement on his Meta Channel on Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg wrote, "Sharing with your Close Friends is now expanding to Feed and Reels. More types of posts with the same smaller group."
How To Share Instagram Posts With Close Friends
Start by selecting 'Create New' at the bottom of the Feed or swipe right anywhere in the Feed.
Access the Post creation menu.
Choose or upload the image you wish to share.
When you're prepared to post, tap on 'Audience', opt for 'Close Friends', and then tap 'Done'.
Lastly, click 'Share' located in the top right corner to publish your post.
How To Share Instagram Reel With Close Friends
Tap 'Create New' at the bottom or swipe right anywhere in Feed.
Scroll to Reel at the bottom.
Tap and hold to record a clip or tap to start and stop recording. You can also add a video from your camera roll.
When ready to share, tap 'Audience', select 'Close Friends', then tap 'Done'.
Finally, tap 'Share' in the top right corner.
This feature was spotted during testing in September. As per reports, the feature was first spotted by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in May.
According to TechCrunch, Instagram while announcing the new feature said, "We know our community already uses Close Friends as a pressure-free space to connect with the people that matter most. We hope this opens up more ways to be your most authentic self on Instagram while having more choices over who sees your content.”
Last week, Instagram said that it is testing the ability that will allow users to turn off read receipts on DMs.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement through his Meta Channel on Instagram. "If you're someone who leaves people on read: your day has come," he wrote.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel on Instagram shared screenshots of the upcoming feature. Zuckerberg did not reveal any details on when the feature will be available to users.