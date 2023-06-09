BQPrimeTechnology'Instagram Down' Trends On Twitter As Users Face Issue With Meta-Owned Platform
Outage monitoring platform Downdetector received 645 complaints regarding the alleged Instagram outage.

09 Jun 2023, 11:24 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Users of the popular social media app Instagram faced issues with the platform on Friday, June 9.

Many users took to Elon Musk-owned Twitter to complain about technical glitches they were facing.

Outage monitoring platform Downdetector received 645 complaints regarding the alleged Instagram outage as reports of Instagram going down started around 9:30 AM.

46% of problems reported were about the app while 32% were about the website.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Downdetector.com</p></div>

Instagram is yet to comment on the alleged outage.

The reactions on Twitter ranged from users complaining about Instagram going down while some choosing to share memes.

#InstagramDown Trends On Twitter

"When Instagram is down, I immediately head to Twitter and see if everyone is having the problem," a user tweeted.

Instagram Global Outage

Last month, Instagram was affected by a technical issue that caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. The Meta owned app acknowledged the issue and resolved it.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on May 21.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain, according to a Reuters report.

