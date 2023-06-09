'Instagram Down' Trends On Twitter As Users Face Issue With Meta-Owned Platform
Outage monitoring platform Downdetector received 645 complaints regarding the alleged Instagram outage.
Users of the popular social media app Instagram faced issues with the platform on Friday, June 9.
Many users took to Elon Musk-owned Twitter to complain about technical glitches they were facing.
Outage monitoring platform Downdetector received 645 complaints regarding the alleged Instagram outage as reports of Instagram going down started around 9:30 AM.
46% of problems reported were about the app while 32% were about the website.
Source: Downdetector.com
Instagram is yet to comment on the alleged outage.
The reactions on Twitter ranged from users complaining about Instagram going down while some choosing to share memes.
#InstagramDown Trends On Twitter
"When Instagram is down, I immediately head to Twitter and see if everyone is having the problem," a user tweeted.
Me going to Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everybody:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Da6G93wq7n— ÙØ§ (@ayaaatttthepali) June 6, 2023
It's not just you, Instagram is currently down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KLYh26ZUAA— TechDroider (@techdroider) June 9, 2023
Instagram down again?!— Freddy Flores (@FreddyFlores753) June 9, 2023
Stories video and music not loading??#instagramdown
Instagram Down.— DR (@DRofficialmedia) June 9, 2023
Insta User Going To Twitter Be Like ð #instagramdown #instagramisdown pic.twitter.com/g9NQwxScnZ
Instagram Global Outage
Last month, Instagram was affected by a technical issue that caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. The Meta owned app acknowledged the issue and resolved it.
"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on May 21.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain, according to a Reuters report.