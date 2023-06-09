'Instagram Down' Trends On Twitter As Users Face Issue With Meta-Owned Platform

Users of the popular social media app Instagram faced issues with the platform on Friday, June 9.

Many users took to Elon Musk-owned Twitter to complain about technical glitches they were facing.

Outage monitoring platform Downdetector received 645 complaints regarding the alleged Instagram outage as reports of Instagram going down started around 9:30 AM.

46% of problems reported were about the app while 32% were about the website.