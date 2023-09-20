Infosys, Nvidia Expand Tie-Up To Build Generative AI Tools For Business
The expanded tie-up is part of Infosys' endeavour to become an AI-first company, says Chairperson Nandan Nilekani.
Infosys Ltd. and Nvidia Corp. have expanded their alliance to build generative AI tools for enterprises in what is yet another India bet for the U.S.-based firm whose chipsets power ChatGPT.
The broadened alliance brings together Nvidia AI Enterprise and Infosys Topaz, an AI suite of services that was , according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
That will allow India’s second-largest IT services firm to create offerings that customers can easily adopt to integrate generative artificial intelligence into their businesses. Infosys also plans to set up an Nvidia Centre of Excellence to train and certify 50,000 employees on Nvidia's AI technology.
The expanded tie-up is part of Infosys' endeavour to become an AI-first company, according to Chairperson Nandan Nilekani.
"Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to Nvidia's core stack," he said. "By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on Nvidia AI technology, we're creating end-to-end, industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI first."
The firms will also look at building AI solutions for 5G, cybersecurity, and the energy transition.
The expanded Infosys alliance comes on the heels of —Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group—to build large-scale AI infrastructure in India. The opportunity, according to Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, is so large that
"Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains," Huang said. "The Nvidia AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping up quickly to provide the platform for generative AI."
Together, Nvidia and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use the platform to build custom apps and solutions, the CEO said.
Shares of Infosys closed 0.07% lower at Rs 1,490 apiece as compared with a 1.18% decline in the benchmark Sensex.