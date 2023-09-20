Infosys, Nvidia Expand Tie-Up To Build Generative AI Tools For Business

Infosys Ltd. and Nvidia Corp. have expanded their alliance to build generative AI tools for enterprises in what is yet another India bet for the U.S.-based firm whose chipsets power ChatGPT.

The broadened alliance brings together Nvidia AI Enterprise and Infosys Topaz, an AI suite of services that was introduced earlier this year , according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

That will allow India’s second-largest IT services firm to create offerings that customers can easily adopt to integrate generative artificial intelligence into their businesses. Infosys also plans to set up an Nvidia Centre of Excellence to train and certify 50,000 employees on Nvidia's AI technology.