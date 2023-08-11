Info Edge Q1 Results: Reports Profit, But Revenue Growth Remains Muted

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd., the operator of consumer tech platforms like Naukri, JeevanSaathi and 99acres, fell on Friday even as it bounced back to profit and posted a slight growth in revenue.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 158.6 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with a loss of Rs 272.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations was Rs 625.9 crore, compared to Rs 604.7 crore in the previous quarter, the filing said.