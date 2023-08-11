Info Edge Q1 Results: Reports Profit, But Revenue Growth Remains Muted
The company reported a net profit of Rs 158.6 crore in Q1, compared with a loss of Rs 272.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd., the operator of consumer tech platforms like Naukri, JeevanSaathi and 99acres, fell on Friday even as it bounced back to profit and posted a slight growth in revenue.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 158.6 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with a loss of Rs 272.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.
Revenue from operations was Rs 625.9 crore, compared to Rs 604.7 crore in the previous quarter, the filing said.
Info Edge Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Ebitda up 8.3% at Rs 181.2 crore.
Margin at 28.95% vs 27.67%.
Net profit of Rs 158.6 crore vs loss of Rs 272.8 crore.
The pure-play internet company's major chunk of revenue came from its recruitment portals and services, contributing about Rs 462.1 crore. That compares with about Rs 459.6 crore in the previous quarter.
99acres contributed about Rs 82.6 crore to the revenue from operations during the quarter compared to Rs 75.5 crore.
The Naukri business is facing headwinds in IT hiring, but the non-IT hiring market continues to look good," Chief Executive Officer Hitesh Oberoi said. "Growth in 99acres continues to be strong."
"In Jeevansathi, our freemium strategy has helped us bring down our marketing spend and cut burn over the last few quarters," Oberoi said.
"Despite the challenging environment in IT recruitment, growth in billings, and rationalisation of spending in 99acres, Shiksha and Jeevansathi businesses contributed to generating about Rs 145 crore of cash from operations," Chief Financial Officer Chintan Thakkar said.
Shares of Info Edge fell as much as 4% to Rs 4,460.2 apiece on the earnings announcement, compared to a 0.3% dip in the S&P BSE Sensex as of 2:15 p.m.