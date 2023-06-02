India's Public Cloud Services Market To Reach $17.8 Billion By 2027: IDC

India's public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.4% for 2022–27, according to the latest report from market intelligence firm International Data Corp. that tracked public cloud services.

As per the report, the revenue of India's public cloud services market—which includes infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service—was $6.2 billion in 2022.

SaaS continued to have the largest share of the total public cloud services market, followed by IaaS and PaaS, in 2022. The top two cloud service providers held more than 40% of India's public cloud services market, the report said.