India's Public Cloud Services Market To Reach $17.8 Billion By 2027: IDC
Revenue of the public cloud services market was $6.2 billion in 2022.
India's public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.4% for 2022–27, according to the latest report from market intelligence firm International Data Corp. that tracked public cloud services.
As per the report, the revenue of India's public cloud services market—which includes infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service—was $6.2 billion in 2022.
SaaS continued to have the largest share of the total public cloud services market, followed by IaaS and PaaS, in 2022. The top two cloud service providers held more than 40% of India's public cloud services market, the report said.
"Post the Covid period, the pace of digital transformation has been steady in India as organisations are driving innovation, introducing digital products and services, and automating processes," said Rajiv Ranjan, associate research director, cloud and artificial intelligence, IDC India.
To modernise IT infrastructure, enterprises prefer migrating from legacy infrastructure to cloud, which is driving growth in public cloud services, Ranjan added. "In the next coming years, we can also expect growing adoption of AI technologies, containerised applications, edge computing, serverless computing and Kubernetes technologies to further enhance efficiency and agility of infrastructure and applications on cloud," he said.
Despite global macroeconomic headwinds—including the Ukraine crisis, supply chain disruptions and interest rate hikes—intensifying in the second half of 2022, India's public cloud services market posted robust growth on enterprises accelerating digital transformation. Cloud service providers witnessed increased demand from small and medium businesses and start-ups.
According to the report, enterprises increasingly availed compute and storage services as part of initiatives to modernise technology infrastructure, and demand also rose for cloud-based collaborative applications, enterprise relationship management, customer relationship management and security software. Accelerated AI adoption and increasing investments by enterprises in cloud-based AI platforms also drove the demand for public cloud services.
"The accelerated digital adoption among Indian enterprises with cloud as a key enabler continued to be the prime driver of the public cloud services market in India, as cloud adoption helps enterprises drive efficiency in operations along with scalability benefits, thereby enabling them to gain a competitive advantage," said Harish Krishnakumar, senior market analyst, IDC India.
Krishnakumar said that "the surge in public cloud adoption is expected to continue in the upcoming years" as more enterprises focus on digital-first business strategies, adopt technologies like AI/machine learning and analytics, and cloud-native application development gains momentum.
"Enterprises would have a strong inclination towards as-a-service consumption models for their IT infrastructure requirements as a measure to keep IT spending in check amidst the challenging economic landscape and also mitigate talent shortages in ITOps", Krishnakumar said.