India's IT Sector To See Weaker Revenue, Margin In June Quarter: Morgan Stanley

India's IT services sector may find the first quarter challenging as revenue may remain flat or decline amid a weak margin, according to Morgan Stanley.

The consensus estimates for earnings per share of the Indian software exporters will fall due to a muted second-quarter outlook thereafter, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday. "We'd be selective with a medium-term view owing to relative valuation support, investors' underweight positioning, and a potential cyclical pickup in the second half of fiscal 2024-2025."

News flows around regional banks in the U.S. and job cuts by American and European firms would impact the first quarter, the brokerage said. A continued pause in discretionary spending can cloud expectations of a recovery in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, it said.