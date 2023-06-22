India's IT Sector To See Weaker Revenue, Margin In June Quarter: Morgan Stanley
Indian IT companies may see weak margin trends in the first half of this fiscal mainly due to a decline in revenues and wage hikes
India's IT services sector may find the first quarter challenging as revenue may remain flat or decline amid a weak margin, according to Morgan Stanley.
The consensus estimates for earnings per share of the Indian software exporters will fall due to a muted second-quarter outlook thereafter, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday. "We'd be selective with a medium-term view owing to relative valuation support, investors' underweight positioning, and a potential cyclical pickup in the second half of fiscal 2024-2025."
News flows around regional banks in the U.S. and job cuts by American and European firms would impact the first quarter, the brokerage said. A continued pause in discretionary spending can cloud expectations of a recovery in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, it said.
What Does Morgan Stanley Expect?
The brokerage expects revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be flat for Infosys Ltd. and for other large-cap companies. It expects revenue to decline with a muted pickup in the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley sees weak margin trends in the first half of this fiscal mainly due to a decline in revenues and wage hikes, with a potential recovery in the second half.
Considering the weaker revenue and margin in April–June, the brokerage has lowered the estimates of constant-currency revenue growth by up to 424 basis points in fiscal 2024. "We project fiscal 2024 constant currency revenue growth of –0.1% to 6% for the top five."
Morgan Stanley also cut margin assumptions by as much as 74 bps. It cut the estimates of earnings per share by up to 4.4% for fiscal 2024–26.
Morgan Stanley's Top Picks
The brokerage prefers large caps over mid caps. Within large caps, it prefers Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd.
The risk to consensus estimates for fiscal 2024 is greater for Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and MphasiS Ltd., it said. This is relatively lower for HCL Tech and LTIMindtree among large caps, according to Morgan Stanley.