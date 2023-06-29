Indian IT Leaders Most Confident Of Digital Infrastructure’s AI Readiness: Equinix Survey

Indian I.T. leaders are the most confident that their technology infrastructure is ready to embrace artificial intelligence, according to a survey by digital infrastructure company Equinix.

More than eight out of 10 I.T. leaders surveyed in India (85%) believed that their existing technology infrastructure is prepared to meet the demands of AI. The figure is significantly higher than that of the Asia-Pacific region, in which 56% of I.T. leaders surveyed showed confidence in their I.T. infrastructure's readiness for AI.

The Equinix survey polled I.T. leaders across the Asia-Pacific region on their organisations’ readiness for AI. The survey comes at a time when generative AI is increasingly being integrated into enterprise processes and applications.

“AI, especially generative AI, has made significant strides, and its adoption in India is growing tremendously. AI will catalyze intelligent applications, empowering organisations to thrive in a dynamic digital landscape. Embracing AI is the key to resilience, competitive advantage and sustainable growth,” said Manoj Paul, managing director, Equinix India.

The survey showed that AI uptake is rising across all industry sectors, with more than 90% of I.T. leaders admitting that their organisation is expecting to benefit from AI and already using or planning to use it across functions. Organisations are most likely to be using AI, or planning to do so, in I.T. operations (93%), e-commerce (93%), and customer experience (92%), according to the survey.

However, the survey found several roadblocks to the widespread adoption of AI solutions in India. I.T. leaders cited an increase in operating expenditure costs as the biggest concern (46%), followed by a lack of internal knowledge (42%), slow implementation (37%), and a negative impact on reputation (25%).

The survey also assessed the most popular areas for digital twin technology, in which a digital representation of a real-world product, process or system is created for simulations. Amongst the Indian I.T. decision-makers surveyed, quality control and management (73%) was the most popular area for digital twins, followed by operational performance optimisation (63%), product development and redesign (56%), predictive maintenance (54%), systems planning (51%) and logistics planning (47%).

The survey also underscored the need for education and collaboration to enable I.T. teams to optimise the infrastructure. For organisations expanding their I.T. teams, AI and machine learning expertise were the most sought after (56%).