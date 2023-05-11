Indian CIOs Will Be Tested As Data Governance Becomes Critical

The government of India has realised the importance of data governance, including data privacy. The draft Data Protection Bill was released for public consultation in November 2022, and is expected to be enacted into law soon. The government has taken a consultative approach in the whole process, including taking views of a large section of stakeholders. The proposed bill has balanced the needs and rights of citizens, with respect to privacy and the compliance burden on corporates. It provides various rights to citizens, thus protecting their interests. It enables the startup ecosystem to innovate and co-create, and has the scope for cross-border data flow with certain specified countries, which may be crucial for many tech companies and MNCs to continue operating seamlessly in India.

The draft bill also has penal provisions and hefty fines for non-compliance and loss/misuse of personal data, which would mean that corporates dealing with data would need to put in place robust systems and processes to handle the same.

CIOs, who would be leading technology and data initiatives in organisations, therefore, not only need to focus on technology but also need to ensure compliance, process enablement, and governance. Any miss here may prove costly for the company, resulting in a loss of brand reputation and customer confidence, significant monetary fines, or penal proceedings.

The upcoming regulatory changes like the Data Privacy Bill would mean that CIOs would play a crucial role in brand-building, ensuring competitive advantage, and overall survival of organisations in the future.

Globally, tightening of personal data protection and privacy norms has been seen, including General Data Protection Regulation coming into force. Thus, CIOs need to take the regulatory role with utmost sincerity and seriousness, as it is the direction in which governments are progressing.