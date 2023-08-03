India Sees 133% Rise In Ransomware, 311% Surge In IoT Attacks: SonicWall Report

India witnessed a 133% rise in ransomware attacks and a 311% increase in Internet-of-Things attacks, according to the 2023 Mid-Year Cyber Threat Report by SonicWall, publisher of cyberattack intelligence and ransomware data.

The biannual report shows evolving tactics from digital threat actors as they choose malicious attacks different from those used in the years past.

Overall intrusion attempts rose, led by the highest year on record for global cryptojacking volume recorded by SonicWall, as threat actors shifted from traditional ransomware attacks to stealthier ones. Data suggests that increased law enforcement activity, heavy sanctions and victims' refusal to pay ransom demands have altered criminal conduct and threat actors are targeting other means of revenue.

"While India saw a lesser rise in crypto attacks, there has been a huge rise in ransomware and IoT attacks overall," Debasish Mukherjee, vice president, regional sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan, SonicWall, said. "These rises in cyberattacks pose great risks to India's economic ambitions, with industries from manufacturing to pharmaceuticals becoming more vulnerable as they continue to digitise operations."

"Threat actors are relentless, and our data indicates they are more opportunistic than ever, targeting schools, state and local governments, and retail organisations at unprecedented rates," SonicWall CEO Bob VanKirk said.