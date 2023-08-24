India Most Preferred Location For Global Shared Services: Deloitte

India has emerged as the most preferred location as a global shared services hub, according to a global survey by professional services company Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. The survey results also indicate that shared service centres will be crucial to meeting India's target of $400 billion in service exports for the current fiscal. India is followed by Poland and Mexico as the choices for global shared services.

Deloitte’s 2023 Global Shared Services and Outsourcing Survey examined how major companies around the world have changed their service delivery models in response to tightening economic conditions and continued preference for remote and hybrid employment. It also revealed the patterns and strategies that drive process optimisation and cost-effectiveness across industries.

The findings were based on around 500 responses from leaders of organisations across six industries and 12 sectors, spanning 40 countries, with 14% of the companies surveyed having annual revenue of over $50 billion.

Shared Services To Strengthen India’s Global Position

The global capability centre sector currently contributes a revenue of $60 billion to the Indian economy, which is expected to reach $75–80 billion within 4–5 years. Research shows that India is expected to have over 1,900 GCCs, employing 2 million people and earning $60 billion.

“According to WTO estimates, India is also among the world's top exporters of services, doubling its share in the global services trade to over 4% in 2022 from 2% in 2005. This, backed by survey findings, showcases that shared service centres are going to be at the core of India strengthening its position on the global map and achieving the country’s services exports target of $400 billion for the current fiscal year,” said Saurabh Mathur, partner at Deloitte.

GBS Organisations Driving Transformation

The survey showed that global business services organisations are delivering transformational capabilities and becoming more closely aligned with the C-suite. Dedicated GBS leaders now lead over 40% (up from 21% in 2021) of experienced GBS firms, with CFOs assuming the helm in over 80% of these organisations that go beyond their defined scope. Automation is the top digital enabler for GBS organisations and is anticipated to be a major focus area over the next three years.

The survey highlighted the role that GBS play in driving environmental, social, and governance outcomes. With organisations placing more focus on ESG, GBS are actively supporting a wide range of ESG processes and making a contribution to their parent group's net-zero ambitions. ESG adoption is largely cross-industry, with most industry areas indicating a significant focus—in the range of 45–55%—on ESG.

The integration of enabling technology and ESG initiatives will also be a key differentiator for organisations seeking to drive operational excellence, foster sustainability, create long-term value for stakeholders, and drive greater impact across industries in the years to come, the findings suggest.

However, despite significant progress, 40% of GBS organisations face challenges such as talent shortage—which is still seen as an implementation barrier—while adopting automation. “With a talent revolution coming in, one of the solutions is to move work to cost-efficient locations and navigate tight labour markets and cost pressures, followed by upskilling, and bolstering employee well-being,” said Mathur.