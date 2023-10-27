India Mobile Congress 2023: India Moving Towards Becoming Leader In 6G, Says PM

After 5G, India is also moving towards becoming a leader in 6G, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the seventh India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, Modi said India has reached from 5G rollout to reach-out in a year.

"We have built 4 lakh 5G base stations within a year. About 97% of cities and 87% population is being covered by 5G now. India has also moved to 43rd position from 118th in mobile broadband speed. India is also moving towards becoming a leader in 6G," he said.