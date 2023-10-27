India Mobile Congress 2023: India Moving Towards Becoming Leader In 6G, Says PM
Connectivity, speed and availability of high internet speeds bring socio-economic changes, Modi said.
After 5G, India is also moving towards becoming a leader in 6G, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the seventh India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, Modi said India has reached from 5G rollout to reach-out in a year.
"We have built 4 lakh 5G base stations within a year. About 97% of cities and 87% population is being covered by 5G now. India has also moved to 43rd position from 118th in mobile broadband speed. India is also moving towards becoming a leader in 6G," he said.
The prime minister also awarded 100 5G labs to educational institutions across the country, ranging from Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
"The 5G initiative is capable enough to transform the destiny of crores of people. It is a matter of pride that youth are leading India's tech revolution," he said.
Modi said connectivity, speed and the availability of high internet speeds bring socio-economic changes. "Access to capital, resources and technology for people is our priority. Telecom technology has played an important role in accessing technology," he said.
India is now the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world and exports electronics worth Rs 2 lakh crore. He said it is a "matter of pride that the whole world" is using 'Made in India' phones.
Modi also stressed the need for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. "India is moving ahead in fulfilling the global demand for semiconductors... Self-reliance in building the value chain of cyber security is essential," he said.