India Mobile Congress 2023: Country Among Top-Three 5G-Enabled Nations, Says Akash Ambani

Ambani said Jio solely contributed to 85% of the overall 5G capacity in the country. "We've provided one of the fastest 5G internet speeds in the world," he said. "Jio's 5G rollout is powered by a 100% in-house 5G stack, designed, developed and manufactured entirely by Indian talent."

Jio has also recently launched other 5G infrastructure with fixed-wireless broadband offerings like JioFiber and JioAirFiber. "Jio can provide 5G access to over 20 crore unconnected homes and premises, making India the broadband capital of the world. India today ranks amongst the top three 5G-enabled nations, with over 125 million 5G users," he said.

He said 5G could also help provide new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to millions of Indians.