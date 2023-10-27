India Mobile Congress 2023: Airtel To Cover India With 5G By March, Says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Ltd. will cover the entire country with 5G by early next year, Chairperson Sunil Mittal said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, Mittal said people from across the world are talking about the country's digital revolution.

"The whole world believes that India's digital infrastructure can accelerate the world economy... India is also becoming a world leader in terms of manufacturing," he said.