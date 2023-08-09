India Launches Hunt For Indigenously Developed Web Browser

The government launched an open-challenge competition on Wednesday to develop an Indian web browser amid a push for indigenous capability development in defence, IT hardware, and pharma.

"It is high time that the most important component of the virtual world, the web browser, is developed in India," Arvind Kumar, controller of certifying authorities, said at the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge in New Delhi.

The move marks a step away from reliance on U.S.-based browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox and Apple Inc.'s Safari.

The IWBDC has been styled as an open competition, inviting start-ups, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and firms registered in India to apply. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Bengaluru, has been appointed as the anchor agency for the competition.

"India is among the countries with the largest number of internet users, and browsers can influence search behaviours and track the interests of users using cache and cookies," CDAC Executive Director SD Sudarshan said.