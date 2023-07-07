India In Exciting Period In Technology Space: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Stating that the country has "travelled a significant distance" in technology advances in the past 9 years, he said, "Being a tech professional for over three decades, I can safely say that we are living in the most exciting period in the history of India."

"After a lot of hard work, we have reached a point where we are the 5th largest economy in the world, the fastest growing economy in the world. We have developed capabilities, capacities, and confidence in the last 9 years in innovation and technology,' he added.