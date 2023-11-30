India Fifth Most Attacked Country By Cyber Criminals: BlackBerry Report

India was the fifth most targeted country by cyberattacks, according to BlackBerry's latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report.

The report said India is facing a surge in cybercrime, with technology centres such as Bengaluru and Gurugram becoming an attractive target for cyber criminals seeking valuable data or financial gains.

The report revealed a 70% increase in new malware encountered by BlackBerry's artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity solutions. At 26 cyberattacks per minute, this highlights a diversification of tools and attacks by threat actors as they target high-stakes or financially lucrative industries.

According to the report, Cylance AI—BlackBerry's predictive cybersecurity solution—prevented the most cyberattacks overall in the US, followed by Canada, Japan, Peru and India. India's share of the number of global cyberattacks stopped was 6%.

The most unique malware was observed in the US, Japan, South Korea, India and Canada, with India recording 7% of the global unique malware hashes.