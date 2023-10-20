India, China Lead World On AI Use; Building Trust Around The Technology Crucial: BSI

India and China are on the course to realise artificial intelligence’s potential in areas such as healthcare, food safety, and sustainability, a study by British Standards Institute revealed. The study showed that economies such as the U.K., France and Germany are facing a greater confidence gap due to low levels of public trust in AI and risk losing out on this opportunity.

BSI’s Trust in AI Poll of 10,000 adults across nine countries identified global attitudes towards AI's potential to improve society. Of the respondents, 52% were positive about how AI can shape a better future by improving the accuracy of medical diagnosis, and 49% welcomed AI’s help in reducing food waste. AI can help create a more energy-efficient built environment, 52% of respondents said.

However, there are low levels of trust globally regarding AI. Only one-fourth of respondents had more confidence in AI than humans to detect food contamination issues. Sixty-nine percent said patients need to be made aware about the use of AI tools in diagnosis or treatment, and 57% felt vulnerable consumers need protection around the usage of AI. While many respondents currently used AI technologies, only half recognised that these technologies incorporate AI.

India, China Lead In AI Engagement

According to the study, while 70% respondents from China and 64% in India already used AI daily at work, the global average was 38%. Of the respondents, 86% in China and 89% in India expect their industries to use AI by 2030, while the global consensus stood at 62%.

Europe has lower levels of adoption (29% U.K., 26% France, 30% Netherlands and 33% Germany), and Japan has the lowest (15%) of all countries surveyed. By 2030, 63% of Chinese people anticipate using AI at home in some or the other way.

China and India also displayed higher current use of AI-powered technology. This is growing globally, with 58% using voice-activated assistants like Alexa (88% in China) and 62% using curated playlists based on past engagement. Yet, globally, people weren’t aware that these tools incorporate AI. Smartphone users (48%) were unclear they use the technology, along with 46% for voice-activated assistants, 57% for curated playlists and 50% for chatbots.

AI Can Drive Societal Progress

The study noted that there is an opportunity to harness AI to drive societal progress. Almost three in 10 (29%) respondents prioritised AI in helping reduce environmental impact, 28% in improving medical diagnosis, and 22% in reducing inequality by 2050.

“Our data shows that interest and trust around the use of AI in healthcare is particularly high in India, with almost 80% of respondents excited about the use and benefits of AI in this area,” said Theuns Kotze, managing director-assurance, India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, BSI.

Globally, 18% said a priority is AI making a four-day work week possible for all. More than half (54%) said AI can be employed for tasks that humans don’t have time for, and 53% said with training they would trust AI to do parts of their job.

Greater Trust In AI Crucial

The study highlighted the importance of building greater trust in AI, as many expect it to be commonplace by 2030 for automated lighting at home (41%), automated vehicles (45%), or biometric identification for travel (40%). Around 26% expect AI to be regularly used in schools within seven years.

Globally, 61% wanted international guidelines to enable the safe use of AI, indicating the importance of guardrails to ensure AI’s safe and ethical use and build trust. Safeguards on the ethical use of patient data in healthcare are important to 55% respondents.

“The magnitude of ways AI can shape our future means we are seeing some degree of hesitation of the unknown. Closing the confidence gap, and building the appropriate checks and balances, can enable us to make not just good but great use of AI in every area of life and society,” said Craig Civil, director of data science and AI at BSI.