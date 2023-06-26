IdeaForge IPO: All You Need to Know

IdeaForge is a vertically integrated company that designs and manufactures world-class drones for mapping, security and surveillance applications. The company is a pioneer and pre-eminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems market, with a market share of approximately 50% in financial year 2022.

The company saw the largest operational deployment of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles across India, with an IdeaForge-manufactured drone taking off every five minutes.

IdeaForge is ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil and defense) drone manufacturers, according to a report by Drone Industry Insights last December.