IBM Unveils Watsonx.Governance To Aid Businesses, Governments Build Trust In Generative AI

IBM has announced that watsonx.governance, a toolkit for artificial intelligence governance, will be generally available in early December to help build more trust in AI models and remove the uncertainty around data inputs and outputs.

While generative AI—powered by large language models or foundation models—offers many use cases for businesses, it also poses new risks and complexities, including training data scraped from internet that cannot be validated as fair and accurate, along with a lack of explainable outputs. According to IBM, Watsonx provides organisations with the toolkit for managing risk, improving transparency, and anticipating compliance with future AI-focused regulation.

As businesses today are looking to innovate with AI, deploying a mix of LLMs from tech providers and open source communities, Watsonx enables them to manage, monitor, and govern models from wherever they choose, IBM said.

"Company boards and CEOs are looking to reap the rewards from today's more powerful AI models, but the risks due to a lack of transparency and inability to govern these models have been holding them back," said Kareem Yusuf, senior vice president of product management and growth at IBM Software.

Using Watsonx, businesses that are struggling to deploy and manage LLM and machine learning models can automate AI governance processes, monitor their models, and take corrective action with increased visibility, Yusuf added.

Watsonx is one of three software products in the IBM Watsonx AI and data platform, along with a set of AI assistants, designed to help enterprises scale and accelerate the impact of AI. The platform includes the watsonx.ai enterprise studio for AI builders and the watsonx.data open, hybrid and governed data store. The company also recently announced intellectual property protection for IBM-developed Watsonx models.

IBM Consulting has also expanded its expertise to help enterprises scale AI responsibly using automated model governance and organisational governance, and leveraging resources and technology from IBM and partners. The expertise include establishing AI ethics boards, organisational culture and accountability, training, regulatory and risk management, and mitigating cybersecurity threats.