IBM Renews Tie-Up With IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore To Drive Hybrid Cloud, AI Innovation

IBM has renewed its research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore to drive innovations in the field of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. IIT Bombay had joined the IBM AI Horizon Network in 2018 to advance AI research in India. In 2021, IBM and IISc Bangalore launched the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research and drive innovations in hybrid cloud technologies.

Through the collaboration, IBM aims to provide practical solutions to global challenges by tapping the talent of students, faculty, and industry researchers.

"Our collaboration with IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore underscores the importance of combining diverse expertise. By merging IBM's technological prowess with the cutting-edge research skills of these prestigious institutions, we foster a collaborative ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery," said Dr. Amith Singhee, director of IBM Research India.

IBM said that the collaboration will focus on several areas, including:

Extending the prior research in natural language processing and question answering, while striving to provide more comprehensive and accurate responses. In terms of performance optimisation, the focus will be on achieving fast and efficient results when performing inferencing on devices such as smartphones and in hybrid cloud environments.

Machine learning for time series involving deep generative AI models for multi-variate data, and self-supervised representation learning models. These innovations can bring the power of foundation models and generative AI to multiple application areas such as healthcare, Industry 4.0 and smarter cities.

Creating computer programs that can detect and explain fake news and half-truths using advanced AI techniques. The aim is to improve upon the earlier research on biases and trust in AI.

Building new technologies to orchestrate and optimise workloads in a hybrid cloud environment, including edge clouds, quantum-classical and serverless. The goal will be to leverage observability and analytics capabilities spanning the hybrid multi-cloud environment to efficiently manage resources and orchestrate workloads.

Developing techniques for sustainable computing, involving devising methods to accurately quantify and optimise carbon emissions for hybrid cloud workloads, and studying emerging architectures for their performance-power tradeoff.

"The synergy between the abundant talent in IIT Bombay and a technological leader like IBM cannot only expand the horizons of knowledge but also address problems of national importance, such as affordable healthcare, educational outreach, and smart management of growing industrial and urban infrastructure," said Sachin Patwardhan, dean of R&D at IIT Bombay.

Yogesh Simmhan, associate professor, Department of Computational and Data Sciences at IISc, said, "The engagement with IBM researchers is helping us explore some of the practical dimensions of the research challenges in cloud platforms and sustainability, and investigate the means to democratise access to quantum hardware in the cloud for scientific and enterprise applications.”