IBM Launches Generative AI-Powered Code Assistant For Enterprise Application Modernisation

IBM has launched watsonx, a generative artificial intelligence-powered code assistant that allows enterprise developers and IT operators to code quickly and accurately using natural language prompts.

According to IBM, the product delivers on two enterprise use cases—IT automation with watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed for tasks like network configuration and code deployment; and mainframe application modernisation with watsonx Code Assistant for Z for translation of COBOL to Java on IBM Z.1.

The product leverages generative AI based on IBM's Granite foundation models for code running on IBM's watsonx platform and is designed to accelerate development while maintaining trust, security and compliance, IBM said. The company is exploring options to tune watsonx Code Assistant with additional domain-specific generative AI capabilities to assist in code generation, code explanation and end-to-end software development lifecycle for modernisation of enterprise applications.

"Watsonx Code Assistant puts AI-assisted code development and application modernisation tools directly into the hands of developers—in a naturally integrated way that is designed to be non-disruptive—to help address skills gaps and increase productivity," said Kareem Yusuf, senior vice president, product management and growth, IBM Software.

IBM Consulting will work on the two use cases with businesses across industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare and government to help leverage generative AI and code generation to accelerate modernisation.