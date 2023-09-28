IBM Collaborates With Government To Scale Digital Skills Training
IBM's courses will scale from school-level education to reskilling on technologies like AI, cloud and cybersecurity.
IBM, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have tied up to provide curated courses to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.
The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum and access to IBM's learning platform, IBM SkillsBuild, for skilling learners across school education, higher education and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI, including generative AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills.
According to IBM, the tech major's collaboration with MoE and MSDE spans across three core levels of education:
School Education: IBM will provide access to digital content from IBM SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers and trainers on cutting-edge skills in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, National Council for Teacher Education and the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, as well as the National Institute of Open Schooling This programme will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops. IBM will also refresh the Central Board of Secondary Education's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on IBM SkillsBuild.
Higher Education: IBM will work closely with the Department of Higher Education, the All India Council for Technical Education, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, the National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training & Research, Chandigarh, and state skilling missions to onboard affiliated students and faculty to IBM SkillsBuild and provide them access to digital content, experiential learning, and fresh skills enabling them to take on technical careers.
Vocational Skills: IBM will continue its central collaboration with the MSDE and work closely with the Directorate General of Training and respective state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard, job seekers, including long-term unemployed and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce.
"India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential," Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for education, said at the event. "To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce."
"This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a Skilled India and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using IBM SkillsBuild platform," he said.
"IBM’s collaboration with MoE and MSDE ushers in a new era of opportunities in our rapidly evolving digital landscape," Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India/South Asia, said. "We're dedicated to fostering a well-rounded approach to skill development, ultimately creating a more versatile and adaptable workforce."
"We are confident that this collaboration will contribute significantly to India's status as a digital talent hub," Patel said.
The growth of education focused on technology, digital, and emerging new short-term skills courses is a strategic imperative for the government, industry and academia. A recent study by IBM Institute of Business Value, the augmented work for an automated, AI-driven world, said surveyed executives in India estimate that implementing AI and automation will require more than 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years.