IBM Collaborates With Government To Scale Digital Skills Training

According to IBM, the tech major's collaboration with MoE and MSDE spans across three core levels of education:

School Education: IBM will provide access to digital content from IBM SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers and trainers on cutting-edge skills in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, National Council for Teacher Education and the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, as well as the National Institute of Open Schooling This programme will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops. IBM will also refresh the Central Board of Secondary Education's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on IBM SkillsBuild.

Higher Education: IBM will work closely with the Department of Higher Education, the All India Council for Technical Education, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, the National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training & Research, Chandigarh, and state skilling missions to onboard affiliated students and faculty to IBM SkillsBuild and provide them access to digital content, experiential learning, and fresh skills enabling them to take on technical careers.

Vocational Skills: IBM will continue its central collaboration with the MSDE and work closely with the Directorate General of Training and respective state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard, job seekers, including long-term unemployed and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce.